President Joe Biden screamed, “I am determined to ban assault weapons in this country!” during a Tuesday speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Biden segued to “assault weapons” by talking about passing Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) gun control package this summer.

He built toward a crescendo as he claimed “the vast majority” of Republican members of Congress could not support Cornyn’s gun control because the NRA was against it.

Biden said, “Law enforcement supported [the ban], faith leaders and teachers supported it, young people in this country, like the students in this great university, support it, and the NRA and the vast majority of Congressional Republicans voted against it. But guess what, we took on the NRA and we’re going to take them on again and we won and we will win again.”

The crowd applauded and, as they did, Biden screamed, “But we’re not stopping here. I’m determined to ban assault weapons in this country. Determined.”

He added, “I did it once before and I’ll do it again.”

On August 26 Breitbart News reported on Biden’s pledge that “assault weapons” will be banned if Democrats pick up two Senate seats in the November elections.

On July 21, 2o22, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) numbers showing there are more AR/AK-style firearms in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

An NSSF press release sent to Breitbart News indicated the estimated number of AR/AK-Style firearms in circulation is 24,446,000.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.