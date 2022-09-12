Democrat Maggie Hassan Claims to Oppose Biden Administration’s Open Border

Embattled Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) over the weekend claimed to oppose the Biden administration’s open border policies while ignoring its “catch and release” policy.

The term “catch and release” refers to the administration’s policy of releasing migrants throughout the nation while they await a court hearing, rather than detaining them, as required by law. Hassan has remained quiet on the destructive immigration policy.

Yet Hassan has continued to claim she opposes President Joe Biden’s open border. “I’ll continue to stand up to the Biden administration on the issue of securing the border, listening to our frontline personnel down there about needing more border agents, more technology,” she stated, Axios reported. “In some places, we need more physical barrier.”

In May, more migrants illegally crossed the southern border than in any other month in the Department of Homeland Security’s history, representing a 300 percent increase since May 2021, according to the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) research team. Many of those migrants have been apprehended at the border and later released into the interior.

Hassan, who is running for reelection in November but still awaiting a Republican primary opponent, was thanked in a newspaper ad last week in New Hampshire for keeping the southern border open to invasion. The ad was paid for by Citizens for Sanity, a group that wants to “return common sense to America.”

“Thank you Senator Hassan for keeping the border open,” the ad read in massive print in the Union Leader. “Sex traffickers could never succeed without friends like you.”

Despite illegal immigration becoming a hot midterm issue in New Hampshire, a state that is far away on the East Coast, the Biden administration has continued to claim the border is secure. On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris told NBC News’ Chuck Todd that the United States has a “secure border”:

NBC’S CHUCK TODD: “[The US] will have 2 million people cross this border for the first time ever.” VP HARRIS: “We have a secure border.” pic.twitter.com/li0wwdiIsj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2022

The disconnect between the Biden administration and embattled midterm Democrat candidates is glaring. Immigration is one of the top issues for voters, but the Biden administration has done very little to curb illegal immigration, leaving swing state Democrat candidates in a lurch. According to a Quinnipiac poll, inflation ranked first most-important issue at 27 percent. Immigration came in fifth at 8 percent.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.