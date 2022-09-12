Nearly 30 Shot During Weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nearly 30 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted 11 people were shot in the city Friday into Saturday night alone, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

On Monday morning, NBC 5 reported the total number of shooting victims for the weekend reached 29, with two more shooting fatalities.

The first of two additional shooting fatalities was discovered at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, when officers found a man ” lying in the passenger side of the car…in the 7000 block of South Ada.” He had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roughly 12 hours later, “just after 1 p.m.,” police found a 28-year-old with numerous gunshot wounds lying unresponsive in a backyard. He, too, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 7 pointed out that a 14-year-old girl was in critical condition after being shot in the face Sunday afternoon in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood.

The girl was indoors when gunfire erupted before 5 p.m. “in the 1200-block of W. 81st Street.” She was shot in the face while inside the residence and rushed to a hospital.

There is no one in custody in connection with the shooting.

The Sun-Times notes that 474 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through September 11, 2022.

