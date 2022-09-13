Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday is introducing a 15-week pain-capable abortion bill as radical leftist Democrats move to codify the so-called right to abortion — which the Supreme Court dismissed after overturning Roe v. Wade this year — into law.

Press conference today at 12:00 NOON as we introduce the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act. WATCH ONLINE:https://t.co/NVBDIkJOX7 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 13, 2022

Legislative Text of Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act. BILL TEXT:https://t.co/7NA7xDxZOk — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 13, 2022

Activists and Democrat leaders have mourned the end of Roe, which sends the decision regarding abortion law back to the states.

“Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote.

“We now overrule those decisions and return the authority to the people and their elected representatives,” he added.

Democrats have since pushed to make the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would legalize abortion nationwide, a reality. The Democrat-led House passed the measure, but it would need ten Republican votes in the Senate — an extremely unlikely, if not impossible, scenario. The legislation essentially would allow partial-birth abortions, trampling on state limits of the gruesome procedure ending the life of a child.

But, perhaps what is most stunning is the left’s seeming inability to say when, exactly, they believe abortion should be illegal. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), who is challenging Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in Florida, vaguely stated that she supports abortion up to the “point of viability.” But when asked to elaborate, she ultimately dodged the question, concluding that “the doctor can tell us all what the point of viability is.”

Robert Francis O’Rourke, the Democrat gubernatorial candidate challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbot (R), refused to support any limits on abortion when given the opportunity — even partial-birth:

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke refuses to back any limits on abortion, including partial-birth abortion. pic.twitter.com/NXK7GHZQfb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2022

Similarly, Pennsylvania Democrat candidate John Fetterman does not believe in any restrictions on abortion. He is in good company, however, as other Democrats appear to feel the same way:

"Are there any limits on abortion you would find appropriate?" PA Democrat John Fetterman: “No."pic.twitter.com/WaYJke2I2J — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 5, 2022

A majority of Americans support common sense limits on abortion. (See: https://t.co/xBGvPracxj) But these Democratic Senate candidates seem unable to name a SINGLE limit on abortion that they would support: pic.twitter.com/9rIDSeNl4s — SBA Pro-Life America LifeSavingLaws.com (@sbaprolife) August 31, 2022

These radical positions stand in stark contrast to the opinions of millions of Americans, as various polls show. A Fox News poll released in May, for example, found that most believe abortion should be either “mostly” or “always” illegal. Further, that survey found that most are in favor of banning abortion after 15 weeks.

A Harvard poll released over the summer also found that nearly three-quarters of Americans do not believe abortion should be legal after 15 weeks.