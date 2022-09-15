Exclusive: Rep. Andrew Clyde and 90 Republicans Propose to Block Biden’s Pro-Abortion Executive Orders

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and 90 House Republicans introduced legislation on Thursday that would block the implementation of President Joe Biden’s pro-abortion executive orders, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

“Congress cannot cowardly stand by as the leader of the free world wields his executive power to murder countless innocent unborn lives,” Clyde said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “In order to protect the precious unborn, we must block and defund the Biden administration’s unconscionable, undemocratic, and unconstitutional Executive Orders. As an unapologetic defender of the unborn, I’m proud to introduce this legislation to prevent taxpayer dollars from funding the left’s radical abortion agenda, preserve the integrity of our nation’s highest court, and protect the sanctity of human life.”

Clyde and the House Republicans introduced the Protect the UNBORN (Undo the Negligent Biden Orders Right Now) Act to prohibit the implementation of and funding for President Joe Biden’s pro-abortion executive orders.

On July 8, Biden issued Executive Order 14076, the Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care order, which promotes access to abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade.

After Clyde led 56 Republicans to rescind the rule, the Biden administration doubled down and wrote Executive Order 14079, the Securing Access to Reproductive Health Care order. In response to Biden, the 90 House Republicans introduced their bill to block and defund both anti-life executive orders.

Many pro-life groups such as Catholic Vote, Family Research Council, and Heritage Action support the bill.

“The Dobbs decision was a major milestone in the fight for life, but it was only the first step in protecting the unborn. The next steps include pushing for new protections for life at both the state and federal level, but they also must include pushing back against Biden administration actions aimed at circumventing state laws that protect life,” Jessica Anderson, the executive director of Heritage Action, said in a statement. “Rep. Clyde’s legislation that would block President Biden’s pro-abortion executive orders is a good start on that front, and it should garner the support of all pro-life conservatives.”

The original cosponsors for the bill include:

Representatives Robert Aderholt (AL-04), Rick Allen (GA-12), Jodey Arrington (TX-19), Brian Babin (TX-36), Don Bacon (NE-02), Jim Baird (IN-04), Troy Balderson (OH-12), Jim Banks (IN-03), Jack Bergman (MI-01), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Dan Bishop (NC-09), Lauren Boebert (CO-03), Mike Bost (IL-12), Ken Buck (CO-04), Kat Cammack (FL-03), Buddy Carter (GA-01), Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Ben Cline (VA-06), Michael Cloud (TX-27), Rick Crawford (AR-01), Warren Davidson (OH-08), Byron Donalds (FL-19), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Jake Ellzey (TX-06), Ron Estes (KS-04), Randy Feenstra (IA-04), Michelle Fischbach (MN-07), Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), Scott Franklin (FL-15), Matt Gatz (FL-01), Bob Gibbs (OH-07), Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Bob Good (VA-05), Lance Gooden (TX-05), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Michael Guest (MS-03), Andy Harris (MD-01), Vicky Hartzler (MO-04), Jody Hice (GA-10), Bill Huizenga (MI-02), Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Bill Johnson (OH-06), Dusty Johnson (SD-At Large), Mike Johnson (LA-04), Jim Jordan (OH-04), Fred Keller (PA-12), Mike Kelly (PA-16), Trent Kelly (MS-01), Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Doug Lamborn (CO-05), Jake LaTurner (KS-02), Debbie Lesko (AZ-08), Billy Long (MO-07), Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), Tracey Mann (KS-01), Brian Mast (FL-18), David McKinley (WV-01), Carol Miller (WV-03), Mary Miller (IL-15), John Moolenaar (MI-4), Alex Mooney (WV-02), Barry Moore (AL-02), Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Greg Murphy (NC-03), Troy Nehls (TX-22), Ralph Norman (SC-05), Steven Palazzo (MS-04), August Pfluger (TX-11), Bill Posey (FL-08), Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), John Rose (TN-06), Matt Rosendale (MT-At-large), Chip Roy (TX-21), Austin Scott (GA-08), Adrian Smith (NE-03), Jason Smith (MO-08), Pete Stauber (MN-08), Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Greg Steube (FL-17), Glenn Thompson (PA-15), William Timmons (SC-04), Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02), Mike Waltz (FL-06), Randy Weber (TX-14), Daniel Webster (FL-11), Brad Wenstrup (OH-02), and Roger Williams (TX-25).

In response to Biden’s anti-life executive orders, Baltimore Archbishop William Lori, chairman of the Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, called on Biden and all elected officials to “to increase support and care to mothers and babies, rather than facilitate the destruction of defenseless, voiceless human beings.”

“Continued promotion of abortion takes lives and irreparably harms vulnerable pregnant mothers, their families, and society,” the archbishop added. “It is the wrong direction to take at a moment when we should be working to support women and to build up a culture of life.”