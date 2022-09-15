Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) leads Democrat challenger Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D) on issues Texas voters say are most important to them, a UT/Texas Politics Project survey found.

The survey asked respondents to identify the most important issues when it comes to their vote in the 2022 election.

Immigration and border security topped the list, as 26 percent chose it as the top issue. The state economy came in second with 13 percent choosing that issue, followed by abortion (12 percent), gun violence (11 percent), climate change (seven percent), health care (six percent), voting and elections (six percent), property taxes (five percent), the state’s electric grid (four percent), public education (three percent), and public safety (two percent).

However, most Texas trust Abbott more than O’Rourke to handle their top two issues.

On immigration and border security, specifically, Abbott leads O’Rourke by double digits — 48 percent to 36 percent. The survey notes this is the “largest advantage either enjoys on any issue.”

Abbott also enjoys a double-digit advantage on the state economy, leading the Democrat 46 percent to 35 percent. Additionally, the Republican governor leads O’Rourke on public safety (+eight), property taxes (+five), and voting and elections (+three).

O’Rourke only has a clear advantage on two issues — abortion (+four) and the environment and climate change (+seven). On all remaining issues, the leads held by either of the gubernatorial hopefuls are within the survey’s +/- 2.83 percent margin of error.

Per the survey:

The poll subsequently asked which of the 11 issues was most important to their vote in the 2022 election. Four issues were selected by more than 10% of voters. Of the four, the top two were issues on which Texans trusted Abbott more than O’Rourke: immigration and border security (26%) and the state economy (13%). The third highest was abortion (12%), on which O’Rourke was more trusted. Abbott and O’Rourke were tied on the fourth-highest ranked issue, gun violence (11%).

Abbott’s lead on immigration is significant, as his state has caught national attention after bussing migrants to blue sanctuary cities, drawing ire from radical Democrats who have ironically bragged in the past of supporting open borders policies. This particular survey, however, also shows that most, 52 percent, support the state’s actions of bussing migrants to other cities across the country — welcomed news for Abbott as the midterms approach.

The Texas survey, which shows Abbott leading overall by five percent, was taken August 28 to September 6, 2022, among 1,200 self-identified registered voters.