Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY) leads her Democrat challenger, former Rep. Max Rose (NY), by six points in a rematch battle after she unseated him in the 2020 election.

The two are competing in New York’s Eleventh Congressional District for the second time. This time Rose is running as a former congressman after being unseated by Malliotakis in the last election.

The Spectrum News/Siena College poll revealed that 49 percent of the 451 likely voters would support Malliotakis, while 43 percent said they would support Rose.

As the congresswoman is hoping for a second term, she also had a significant lead with independents. The poll found that 62 percent of independents backed the Republican, while only 25 percent of the independents supported the Democrat.

Additionally, while a majority found President Joe Biden to be unfavorable (58 percent), some Democrats said they would also cross party lines and vote for Malliotakis. However, 74 percent still said they would vote for Rose.

Furthermore, when the respondents were asked about their concerns, economic issues were at the top with 65 percent showing concern, while the running up of crime was at 42 percent. At the bottom of the list was abortion, with only 16 percent saying they were concerned.

The poll was conducted from September 27 to 30, with a sample size of 451 likely voters in New York’s Eleventh Congressional District. There was also a 5.2 percent margin of error.

Rose, earlier this year, trashed the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the campaign arm that wanted to help him reclaim his old seat.

After the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced that Rose, along with other “top-tier candidates,” would be a part of the initial roster for its “Red to Blue” program, which aims to provide a helping hand in getting them elected in tough races, a clip emerged of the former congressman trashing the committee and programs just like the one he is now a part of.

“Now, when it comes to national Democrats, they’re not going to win this race either. They can only lose it. Time and again, they come into this race with their high-powered consultants and absolutely no knowledge of what’s going on,” Rose said of the committee trying to come in and “help” run his race.

The midterm election is in 32 days. Malliotakis’s seat is vital to keep Republican as the GOP is trying to unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her Speakership and take back the majority in the House of Representatives. To do so, Republicans need to gain at least five seats in the House.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.