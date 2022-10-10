Panicked Democrats Send Jill Biden to Seattle to Help Sen. Patty Murray

First Lady Jill Biden was deployed to Seattle, Washington, over the weekend to help Democrats struggling in the state.

The First Lady appeared at Bates Technical College in Tacoma on Friday and participated in a fundraiser for Sen. Patty Murray in Seattle on Saturday.

“Politics isn’t a game, and there are no spectators,” she said during the fundraiser with Murray. “There’s just too much at stake.”

The First Lady also participated in an event at the Pacific Science Center on Saturday, making her presence known in the state of Washington, a typically reliable Democrat state.

But polls show Republicans within striking distance: Murray’s Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley is narrowing the gap, according to recent polling.

Republican pollster Trafalgar Group showed in a September poll that Murray was only leading by two points, although a recent Emerson poll showed Murray holding a more comfortable nine-point lead.

During the fundraiser for Murray, Jill Biden shared the story of how she helped a friend recover from having an abortion when she was 17, recalling when abortion was not legal in all states.

She made an appeal to women voters, warning of Republican “extremists” who wanted to limit abortions.

“Women will not let this country go backwards,” she said. “We’ve fought too hard for too long. And we know that there is just too much on the line.”