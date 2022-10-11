Illegal Alien Charged with Killing Father of Two in Texas Hit-and-Run

An illegal alien is accused of causing a hit-and-run crash on October 5 that killed a young father of two in Longview, Texas.

Victor Frausto-Lopez, a 37-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested and charged with killing 25-year-old Tristen Aaron Gore in a hit-and-run crash.

According to the Longview Police Department, Frausto-Lopez caused the crash that killed Gore, who was driving his motorcycle. Frausto-Lopez then allegedly fled the scene but was arrested later and charged with causing an accident involving injury or death.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed a detainer on Frausto-Lopez, asking local law enforcement to turn him over to their custody for arrest and deportation, jail records reviewed by Breitbart News show.

Gore was the father of two children, Izzabella and Jaxson, and leaves behind his parents Blane and Crystal Gore as well as his twin brother Trestin, sisters Madi and Hannie, brother Justin, and girlfriend Sydnee.

“He lived every day to make his babies proud,” Gore’s family wrote in his obituary.

Frausto-Lopez is being held on a $15,000 bail and remains in Gregg County, Texas custody.

