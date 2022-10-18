Joe Biden Ripped for Abortion Extremism

Pro-life organizations are slamming President Joe Biden for promising to make abortion legal nationwide if Democrats keep their majorities in Congress.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden was surrounded by “Restore Roe” signs as he addressed the Democrat National Committee while vowing to codify the infamous pro-abortion Supreme Court Case Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Biden asked pro-abortion Americans to remember how they felt when Roe was overturned, telling them to remember the “chaos and heartache.”

The president seeks to legalize abortion up until the moment of birth and fund abortions with taxpayer dollars.

Pro-life organizations quickly chided Biden for his vow.

“President Biden’s desperate attempt to sway voters by pushing painful abortions is clear evidence of how out of touch he is,” March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said. “Ninety percent of Americans reject Biden’s view that abortion should be legal up until birth for any reason – paid for by taxpayers. Our country is facing significant challenges and looking for positive solutions, not more violence and death. It is time for Americans to hold pro-abortion politicians accountable.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, also slammed Biden and Democrats in their last-ditch efforts to gain votes, saying, “The stakes of the midterm elections could not be higher. President Biden is making clear today have that if Democrats control Congress in 2023, they will destroy the filibuster and pass their Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act to mandate abortion on demand in all 50 states.”

“Doubling down on an extreme agenda of abortion on demand until birth won’t stop Democrats from losing Congress, even with the abortion industry spending record sums to elect them,” she continued. “Biden’s party is on the wrong side and stunningly out of touch.”

“Catholics are appalled by the unprecedented abortion extremism pursued by the nation’s second Catholic President,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch added. “While Americans struggle with record inflation, the President of the United States has nothing to offer but a pledge to expand the right to violently destroy innocent unborn children – up until birth and for any reason.”

The Democrat position on abortion is not popular with the American people, according to recent polling.

Only 17 percent of Americans support abortion at any point in a pregnancy, “including the final trimester,” according to a CBS poll from May.

Similarly, a May Gallup survey found that 63 percent of Americans believe abortion should either be illegal or only legal in certain circumstances.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.