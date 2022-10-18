Joe Biden Ripped for Abortion Extremism

President Joe Biden addresses the crowd after speaking about the importance of electing Democrats who want to restore abortion rights, during an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Breccan F. Thies

Pro-life organizations are slamming President Joe Biden for promising to make abortion legal nationwide if Democrats keep their majorities in Congress.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden was surrounded by “Restore Roe” signs as he  addressed the Democrat National Committee while vowing to codify the infamous pro-abortion Supreme Court Case Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Biden asked pro-abortion Americans to remember how they felt when Roe was overturned, telling them to remember the “chaos and heartache.”

Pro-abortion activists protest in front of the Supreme Court on June 26, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

The president seeks to legalize abortion up until the moment of birth and fund abortions with taxpayer dollars.

Pro-life organizations quickly chided Biden for his vow.

“President Biden’s desperate attempt to sway voters by pushing painful abortions is clear evidence of how out of touch he is,” March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said. “Ninety percent of Americans reject Biden’s view that abortion should be legal up until birth for any reason – paid for by taxpayers. Our country is facing significant challenges and looking for positive solutions, not more violence and death. It is time for Americans to hold pro-abortion politicians accountable.”

Pro-life activists celebrate the decision overturning the controversial 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, also slammed Biden and Democrats in their last-ditch efforts to gain votes, saying, “The stakes of the midterm elections could not be higher. President Biden is making clear today have that if Democrats control Congress in 2023, they will destroy the filibuster and pass their Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act to mandate abortion on demand in all 50 states.”

“Doubling down on an extreme agenda of abortion on demand until birth won’t stop Democrats from losing Congress, even with the abortion industry spending record sums to elect them,” she continued. “Biden’s party is on the wrong side and stunningly out of touch.”

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“Catholics are appalled by the unprecedented abortion extremism pursued by the nation’s second Catholic President,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch added. “While Americans struggle with record inflation, the President of the United States has nothing to offer but a pledge to expand the right to violently destroy innocent unborn children – up until birth and for any reason.”

The Democrat position on abortion is not popular with the American people, according to recent polling.

Only 17 percent of Americans support abortion at any point in a pregnancy, “including the final trimester,” according to a CBS poll from May.

Similarly, a May Gallup survey found that 63 percent of Americans believe abortion should either be illegal or only legal in certain circumstances.

Woman with baby in arms

Mother with baby in arms (Sarah Chai/Pexels)

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.

