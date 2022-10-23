Good Guy with a Gun Stops Texas Hospital Attack

A Methodist Health System officer shot and injured a gunman in the Methodist Dallas Medical Center Saturday, ending a threat that had already resulted in two deaths.

ABC News reported an individual shot and killed two hospital employees around 11 a.m. Saturday, prompting reports of an active shooter in the facility.

Methodist Health System-affiliated police responded and an officer found the suspect and shot and injured him.

The Associated Press noted that the attacker was a 30-year-old male who was transported to another hospital for treatment after being shot.

The suspect “was on parole for aggravated robbery and was wearing an active ankle monitor” at the time of the attack.

The hospital released a statement after the incident, which said, in part, “The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy.”

