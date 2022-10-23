The sister of a man who was murdered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — after a convicted killer was released from prison — is blasting District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) who is backed by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democrat candidate for Senate.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit got a judge to throw out the murder conviction against 32-year-old Jahmir Harris who served eight years in prison. Harris was convicted for the 2012 murder of 45-year-old Louis Porter whom he was accused of shooting in the head in front of his 5-year-old son in a Philadelphia parking lot just two days before Christmas.

Now, Harris is wanted by Philadelphia police after allegedly being linked to the shooting and killing of 50-year-old Charles Gossett last month.

Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit has been praised by Fetterman as a “model” for the state of Pennsylvania in terms of releasing inmates early from prison.

In an interview with Fox News, Gossett’s sister Linda Cruz said she and her family are “fed up” with Krasner who was funded to the tune of $1.7 million by billionaire George Soros in 2017.

“Our family is distraught. We lost our brother. Our mother lost their son. His kids lost their father. And the community lost a leader,” Cruz said of Gossett:

He was a foot soldier for Philadelphia, [an] underdog for everyone that was trying to better themselves. [Emphasis added] We’re fed up, and we’re not going to take it anymore. The system and everything that’s going on, it’s broken, and we’re here to fix it. [Emphasis added]

Days ago, Breitbart News reported, Fetterman praised Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit.

“There’s plenty of things that I agree with [Krasner] about,” Fetterman said in an interview. “One thing about him that I did support is that he’s freed, I think it is about two dozen innocently convicted individuals that spent decades in prison. I think that really is justice.”

“It’s not being hard on crime to allow innocent people to die in prison,” Fetterman said.

As chair of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, Fetterman helped free a number of convicted murderers from prison and has suggested freeing a third — roughly 13,000 — of all inmates in the state’s prison system.

Fetterman, as Breitbart News reported, has overseen the release of 13 convicted murderers while heading the Board of Pardons. Also, one of Fetterman’s appointees to the board sought to end mandatory sentences of life without parole for first- and second-degree murderers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.