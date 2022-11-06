Tom Cotton Will Not Run for President in 2024

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) will not be running for president during the 2024 election cycle, further paving the way for a Donald Trump ticket.

A source close to Cotton confirmed to Breitbart News that he will not run for president in 2024. The decision comes after he has reached out to donors and senior Republican officials over the past week to inform him of his 2024 plans.

According to Politico, Cotton has based the decision on “family concerns, saying that a national campaign would take him away from his two young sons, who are seven and five years old.” For the past year, Cotton has at least signaled a willingness to run in 2024 based on his maneuvers throughout the midterm season. Per Politico:

Cotton’s decision kicks off a critical period in the 2024 presidential election cycle. After this week’s midterm election, potential candidates — including Trump, some of his Cabinet officials and prominent Republican governors and senators — are set to face more urgent questions about whether they will enter the race after spending the last two years making preparations.