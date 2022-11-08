His Fraudulency Joe Biden is refusing to commit to a post-midterm press conference and will be fleeing the country a little over 36 hours after polls close on Election Day.

Just ten days ago, and likely due to the fact that the red wave writing was clearly on the wall by then, the White House announced Biden would leave Thursday for Egypt to attend something called the COP 27, a globalist thing involving the corrupt United Nations and dedicated to furthering the Climate Change Hoax.

There has been a long precedent where the sitting president offers himself up for a press conference the morning after a midterm election.

But after telling the country that the midterm election results could “easily be illegitimate” and then demonizing elections deniers (i.e., those of us who know the left’s vote-by-mail changes in 2020 were unconstitutional and rife for ballot stuffing), Biden would not agree to the usual and customary post-midterm press conference:

Members of the White House press corps are pushing President Biden to stick to tradition and hold a news conference after Tuesday’s midterm elections — but press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre again refused Monday to say whether the president would host one. … [A] Fox reporter said a mere “statement or remarks” would be “not just a departure from the traditions that the president has promised to restore to the White House, but it also doesn’t allow the sort of nuanced discussion about what signals voters are sending in the midterms or how he plans to engage with the new Congress.” Jean-Pierre replied that “it takes some time in any administration to lay out what the schedule is going to be” — before saying that Biden would make some kind of public statement, but declining to say whether it would be a formal news conference of the kind he last held in January.

Oh, my precious norms!

This norm goes back to Reagan. Even that famous norm-breaker President Donald Trump held a post-midterm presser.

And then, a mere ten days ago, Biden decided to flee the country.

My guess is that Biden will end up doing a press conference or at least making a statement and taking a few questions. He won’t have much choice, really.

You see, Biden needs to prepare himself for an about-face in his media coverage. If Democrats get wiped out tonight, the corporate media will turn against him. If the red wave hits, the media will begin to push for Biden not to seek reelection in 2024.

All the media care about is winning elections for Democrats. So, if a Democrat gets in the way of winning elections for Democrats, that Democrat is toast.

Once the midterms are over, the media will feel no obligation to hide how feeble, weak, mentally off, and unsteady Biden is.

More so, the media will no longer need to cover up the fact he’s been a terrible president who has led America into a recession and his party to electoral ruin.

The media will demand Biden retire, which means that the same press corps that has spent the last three years protecting him is about to treat him almost as badly as they do Republicans.

Of course, if Biden becomes stubborn and decides to run again, the media will go back to smooching his backside.

