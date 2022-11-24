Poll: 13% Said Thanksgiving Has Been Ruined by a Political Argument

One in ten Americans said Thanksgiving has been ruined by a political argument, a poll from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents a series of Thanksgiving-themed questions. Most, 79 percent, plan to celebrate the holiday this year, and 48 percent plan to gather indoors with people from other households. Only 15 percent said they will not gather with people from other households this year.

The survey also asked if there are “ever arguments about politics at your Thanksgiving celebration.” While most, 75 percent, said no, 19 percent said there are political arguments. The percentage was highest for Democrats, 24 percent of whom said there are political arguments at their Thanksgiving celebration, followed by Republicans (18 percent) and independents (15 percent). Another 13 percent said a political disagreement has “ruined” the holiday, and once again, this figure is highest among Democrats, 19 percent of whom said a political argument has ruined their holiday.

The survey was taken November 19 – 22, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. citizens and coincides with the White House’s attempt to politicize Thanksgiving this year, distributing leftist talking points to defend President Joe Biden, which White House chief of staff Ronald Klain shared on social media.

“One last item for your Thanksgiving dinner: some talking points when “that Uncle” comes “at you” about @POTUS,” he wrote, providing suggestions.

The document touts “President Biden’s Top Accomplishments,” asserting the president is “tackling inflation,” “[taking] on Big Pharma,” and “rebuild[ing] America’s infrastructure,” all while painting Republicans as “extreme” for protecting unborn children and opposing his massive climate change agenda: