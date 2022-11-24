Four High School Students Wounded in Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting

Four students were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday, a block away from Philadelphia’s Overbrook High School.

Students were let out of school three hours early on Wednesday and the incident occurred while some were still gathered nearby, CBS News noted.

Two 15-year-old girls and two 16-year-old boys were standing outside a beauty salon about a block from the school at 11:30 a.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire, the New York Times reported. Each student was struck by at least one round, and two were struck twice.

Philadelphia deputy police commissioner John Stanford lamented the incident, calling it, “Just another incident of gun violence in our city.”

Four teenagers were injured in a shooting near a high school in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, just after classes were dismissed for Thanksgiving break, the authorities said. https://t.co/OwavVSZs9m — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 23, 2022

The city’s schools superintendent, Tony B. Watlington, said, “We’re going to have to have some real serious help to get our arms around our city problem with these guns.”

The vehicle from which the shots were fired was described as a silver Hyundai SUV.

Gun violence has raged in Philadelphia during 2022. On September 30 the Philadelphia Tribune noted that the city reached the threshold of 400 homicides for the year.

