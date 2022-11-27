Alyssa Milano Brutally Mocked for Swapping Tesla for Volkswagen ‘Nazi Car’ to Fight ‘White Supremacy’

Leftist celebrity Alyssa Milano was brutally mocked online for an “epic virtue signal fail” after announcing her decision to swap her Tesla for a Nazi-founded Volkswagen to dissociate from “hate and white supremacy.”

Charmed actress Alyssa Milano — who previously described herself as a “proud” Tesla owner — took to Twitter on Saturday to tell the world she returned her Tesla vehicle and purchased a Volkswagen instead, as she criticized the Elon Musk-owned social media platform for allowing “hate and white supremacy.”

“I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it,” she wrote.

In addition, she expressed being unsure “how advertisers can buy space on Twitter.”

“Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model,” Milano wrote.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen — Europe’s largest car manufacturer founded in 1937 by the German Labour Front under the direction of Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist Party — suspended advertisements on Twitter in response to Elon Musk’s vow to make the social media platform a home for free speech.

In response to Milano’s remarks, many took to social media to slam the Hollywood activist’s “epic virtue signal fail.”

“Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi’s and Hitler,” wrote conservative comedy duo Kevin Hodge and Keith Hodge, better known as the Hodgetwins.

Musk himself replied with a laughing emoji as well as a “100,” apparently in an expression of absolute agreement with the Hodges’ observation.

“Democrats are this stupid,” wrote actor Nick Searcy. “She traded in a car made by an African American for a car from a company developed by the Nazis while whining about white supremacy.”

“Uhh. You may want to look up the origins of Volkswagen before you try to virtue signal with this one,” wrote Calgary-based columnist Cory Morgan.

“Nothing says ‘I’m concerned about white supremacy’ like buying a car from a company founded by the Nazi government,” writer Mark Hemingway wrote.

“Who wants to tell her that Volkswagen was founded in 1937 under the direction of Adolph Hitler?” wrote conservative commentator John Cardillo.

“You mean the same VW Hitler loved?” asked Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former adviser to former President Donald Trump.

“So brave,” mocked conservative commentator Katie Pavlich, as she shared that the German carmaker was originally operated by a Nazi organization, and described as “Hitler’s pet project.”

“Yes, Volkswagen. A company that has certainly never had anything to do with racists,” mocked one Twitter user.

“Alyssa ditched a vehicle designed by an immigrant to buy one from a company founded by Hitler,” wrote another.

“We live in such profoundly idiotic times that fighting racism now means selling a car built by an African man advocating for free speech and buying one built by Adolf Hitler,” another user wrote.

The Hollywood star’s tweet comes as several prominent left-wing celebrities have quit Twitter, including Debra Messing, Jack White, Whoopi Goldberg, model Gigi Hadid, mega-TV producer Shonda Rhimes, and siblings Patricia and Rosanna Arquette.

