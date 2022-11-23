Ice T Mocks Leftists Quitting Twitter over Elon Musk: ‘But They Still Drive His Cars’

Actor-rapper Ice T has mocked leftists who are quitting Twitter in protest of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media company, noting that many of these people “still drive his cars” — a reference to Tesla, which is also owned by Musk.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ice T expressed his befuddlement at the latest form of online virtue signaling.

“People hate Dude so much they’re leaving Twitter.. But they still drive his cars… The way people protest nowadays confuses the F outta me…” the Law & Order: SVU star wrote.

Since Musk closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a number of prominent left-wing Hollywood celebrities have quit the platform, including Debra Messing, Jack White, Whoopi Goldberg, model Gigi Hadid, mega-TV producer Shonda Rhimes, and siblings Patricia and Rosanna Arquette.

Musk recently restored the account of former President Donald Trump, who is running again for the White House, prompting left-wing celebrities to call it “a tragic day for America.” He has also unbanned a number of prominent conservative and non-leftist accounts including The Babylon Bee, Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson, and Juanita Broaddrick.

As Breitbart News reported, Tesla’s market valuation has plummeted in recent months. falling from more than $1.2 trillion to $530 billion in the past year alone.

