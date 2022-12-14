Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) holds a 14 points lead over former President Donald Trump in a potential 2024 GOP primary matchup, a Wednesday Wall Street Journal/Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll revealed.

DeSantis lead Trump 52 to 38 percent among likely GOP primary voters.

Among those who say they are very conservative, Trump held a 16 point lead over DeSantis (54-38 percent), while more moderate conservatives backed DeSantis over Trump by 30 points (59-29 percent). More moderate Republicans are less likely to hold sway over the primary season.

The poll also revealed DeSantis is viewed more favorably than Trump. Among Republicans, DeSantis held a 86 percent approval rating, while Trump held a 74 percent approval rating.

Perhaps one of DeSantis’s greatest challenges is recognition. The poll found “one in 10 likely GOP primary voters said they didn’t know enough about Mr. DeSantis to venture an opinion of him.”