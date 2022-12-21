Two men have been convicted and sentenced in Duval County, Florida, for fraudulently registering Floridians to vote by forging their signatures on registration forms.

This week, 32-year-old Devin King was sentenced to a year in prison followed by probation after having been arrested last year for turning in a large number of fraudulent voter registrations to Duval County election officials.

King’s sentencing came more than a month after his co-conspirator, 35-year-old Jordan Daniels, was sentenced to 10 months in prison followed by 14 months of probation for having committed the same crime — forging Floridians’ signatures on voter registration applications.

The voter fraud convictions were partially the result of research released last year by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), which detailed how election crime cases were piling up despite county election officials having referred the cases to state prosecutors.

“As a result of our research, it appears these two men were arrested for election crimes,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement.

Across nine Florida counties, the PILF research noted, some 156 criminal referrals were made about potential election crimes. One of those cases included the Kings-Daniels fraud scheme.

“We handed this report to state officials to increase pressure on state prosecutors to address this and other election crime referrals,” Adams continued. “Since this report, Governor Ron DeSantis has implemented a state election crimes unit, making Florida’s election significantly more secure. He deserves credit for the steps he has taken to fight election crimes in Florida.”

