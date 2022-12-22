Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed legislation Thursday limiting the locations in which concealed carry permit holders can be armed for self-defense.

The gun control was passed in reaction to SCOTUS’s June 23, 2022, Bruen decision, which struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance.

NJ.com reports that the legislation, A4769, creates “sensitive places” in which firearms cannot be carried.

The sensitive places include “schools, courthouses, child care centers, nursing homes, polling places, government buildings, hospitals, bars and restaurants where alcohol is served, airports, parks, beaches, demonstrations, movie theaters, casinos, and other entertainment centers.”

Politico notes that A4769 also requires the acquisition of liability insurance for those who carry handguns in public for self-defense.

Murphy committed on the new gun control, saying:

What kind of state do we want to be? Do we want to be like Mississippi or Alabama, whose firearm death rates are nearly five times ours, or do we want to remain a state where people can actually be and feel safe? This law ensures that no matter what Washington might throw at us, we will keep doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our citizens.

The NRA filed a lawsuit against the New NJ gun controls after Murphy signed them:

"The NRA wasted no time filing a lawsuit against the state for its attack on the Second Amendment." More from @FoxNews/@GregWehner➡️ https://t.co/t0meMVV1db pic.twitter.com/ED23dYpt7J — NRA (@NRA) December 22, 2022

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.