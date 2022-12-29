Joe Biden’s Approval on Key Issues Remains Underwater

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings on key issues remain underwater, a Yahoo!News/YouGov survey released ahead of the Christmas holiday revealed.

The survey found 59 percent asserting that the country as a whole is “off on the wrong track.” Meanwhile, half disapprove of Biden’s job performance, compared to 48 percent who approve.

While Biden, predictably, has a positive 82 percent approval among Democrats, just 36 percent of independents agree, while 58 percent disapprove. Further, 60 percent of independents have an unfavorable view of the president — a sentiment held by 50 percent of all those surveyed.

Biden’s approval ratings struggle on specific issues as well. For instance, 37 percent approve of his handling of the economy, compared to 54 percent who disapprove. One in five Democrats, 22 percent, also disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.

The trend continues on a variety of issues.

Race:

41 percent approve

43 percent disapprove

Guns:

35 percent approve

52 percent disapprove

Climate Change:

41 percent approve

43 percent disapprove

Crime:

35 percent approve

51 percent disapprove

Abortion:

39 percent approve

47 percent disapprove

Inflation:

34 percent approve

57 percent disapprove

The Situation with Russia and Ukraine:

43 percent approve

44 percent disapprove

Biden only sees a positive approval (+4) on one issue, the Chinese coronavirus — a trend consistent with other surveys.

The survey was taken December 15-19, 2022, among 1,555 U.S. adults.