Republicans are raising concerns about Hunter Biden’s recorded $49,910 rent and deposit payments, following multiple inconsistencies reported by Breitbart News regarding Hunter’s access to the Delaware house where his father stored classified documents.

Emails found on Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell” show Hunter paid a $49,910 rental deposit to the House of Sweden for an office for the Biden family business’s venture with the infamous CEFC China Energy Co. The Biden family had previously negotiated a deal with CEFC whereby President Joe Biden (Big Guy) would receive a ten percent equity stake in the joint venture, whistleblower Tony Bobulinski stated.

Hunter’s $49,910 deposit also matches the amount of money he logged as rent for housing on a 2018 background check document unearthed by the New York Post’s Miranda Devine. The document also noted Hunter’s residence was Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where the president kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage.

The document additionally reveals Hunter checked a box showing he was an owner of a “Current Residence.” It’s not clear why Hunter noted he owned a location where he paid rent or why he listed his current address as Joe Biden’s residence with rent payments.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the third most senior House Republican, stated Hunter and the “Biden Crime Family” will be held accountable for their threats to national security.

“Each day it becomes clearer that Joe Biden and the Biden Crime Family are corrupt and significant threats to national security,” she tweeted. “Our Republican House Majority will hold them accountable”:

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) speculated Joe Biden could have skimmed the rental payments from the Biden family’s business ventures.

“That’s one way to skim 10% off the top for the big guy,” he said.

Rogan O’Handley, a lawyer and civil rights activist, described how he believed Joe Biden sold out America.

“It’s simple corruption: China pays Hunter [–] Hunter pays Joe [–] Joe sells out America [–] We the People lose while Bidens get rich,” he tweeted:

Several Republican lawmakers have demanded Joe Biden’s impeachment after about 25 classified documents were discovered in three different locations, including Joe Biden’s garage in Delaware.

