Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who is up for reelection in 2024, is running an ad in Florida ahead of Joe Biden’s visit, saying the president “should resign.”

Scott’s ad, which is described as a “mid-five figures buy,” will be run in the Tampa area to show Floridians that “Joe Biden is a liar and a tax cheat” and should resign. It is slated to start before the president visits the Sunshine State on Thursday, two days after his State of the Union address.

“Joe Biden just cut $280 billion from Medicare, and we know about his 80,000 IRS agents. But what you don’t know is that Joe Biden also cheated on his taxes and got away with it,” Scott says in the ad.

“Biden improperly used a loophole to dodge half a million dollars in taxes that should have gone to Medicare. Now that Biden has ripped off Medicare for half a million dollars, he wants to close the loophole and raise your taxes. … Biden should resign,” he continues.

.@JoeBiden once again lies about Republicans trying to cut Social Security and Medicare. Here is my ad running tomorrow to welcome Joe to FL – he is a tax cheat and needs to resign. pic.twitter.com/9AdblW008W — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) February 8, 2023

According to Punchbowl News, this comes after Biden took aim at Scott during the State of the Union address, saying, “Some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years.” The claim was fact-checked by Breitbart News.

Scott noted in a press release that Biden “had no accomplishments to tout in his State of the Union speech, so he told lies instead. … Joe Biden has a long history of pushing cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and Veterans’ benefits.” Scott published a list of times Biden tried to push cuts to those programs.

“It’s telling that Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech to lie about my plan. If Biden had a single accomplishment to speak of, he wouldn’t have to lie about me,” Scott said. “These lies aren’t going to work in the Sunshine State. I’m excited for the opportunity to remind Floridians that Joe Biden is a liar and tax cheat.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.