Former Biden Official Sam Brinton to Appear in Court over Baggage Theft Charges

UNITED STATES - JUNE 13: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Sam Brinton, of the Trevor Project, are seen during a news conference outside the Capitol on the "LGBTQ Essential Data Act," which would improve the collection of gender identity data in violent crimes on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Photo …
Former senior Department of Energy official Sam Brinton, who identifies as “nonbinary,” is set to appear in court to answer to baggage theft charges from an airport in September.

Brinton, who is often seen wearing women’s clothing, allegedly stole $2,325 worth of luggage from the baggage claim area in Minneapolis St. Paul Airport in mid-September. Charges were brought in late October.

The former Biden official faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Brinton is set to appear in court Wednesday, February 15, after a judge denied multiple attempts by Brinton’s lawyers to allow him to attend remotely. The lawyers said Brinton was having “employment issues.”

“The current District Policy does not allow for remote appearances to be conducted for Felony 1st Appearances on the Property Drug Calendar with the only exception given to inmates in the custody of the Department of Corrections of the State of Minnesota,” Judge Gina Brandt said in response to the lawyers. “Therefore, I must deny your request again.”

The Minneapolis luggage theft is not the only one for which Brinton is accused.

After initial reports of Brinton’s Minnesota incident, officials in Las Vegas, Nevada’s, Harry Reid International Airport were able to piece together a July 6 baggage theft worth $3,670.

Brinton faces up to ten years for this alleged theft and is currently out on $15,000 bail.

In light of the charges, Republicans are going after the Biden administration in regard to Brinton’s security clearance, with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) telling Fox News, “It is clear as day that felons should not hold security clearances. … For months, I’ve been demanding answers from the Department of Energy on their failed security clearance process. Secretary Granholm has provided none.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.

