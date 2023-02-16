Biden, 80, to Get Physical Ahead of Possible 2024 Reelection Fight

Joe Biden will complete a full physical exam Thursday as the oldest-ever U.S. president readies for a possible 2024 reelection fight.

No official announcement has yet been made as to whether he will run again.

AFP reports the White House has promised to make the results public via the president’s doctor just as it did during a previous medical checkup in 2021.

On that occasion the octogenarian underwent a complete examination, including a colonoscopy under general anesthesia, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Biden transferred his powers for one hour and 25 minutes to Vice President Kamala Harris, making her the first woman in U.S. history to hold the presidential prerogative.

Watch below as Biden says he “swallowed wrong,” has coughing fit, then leaves stage confused… all in the same speech

C-SPAN

He pledged before his election to be “totally transparent” with voters about all aspects of his health.

In a letter released by his election campaign in December 2019, Biden’s physician had described him as “a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

Biden has been intimating he intends to run again in a rematch of his 2020 battle with his predecessor Donald Trump, who has already declared his candidacy.

“That’s my intention, I think, but I haven’t made that decision firmly yet,” he said in a PBS interview on February 8. First Lady Jill Biden has already said she is “all in” for any push for a return, as Breitbart News reported.

Buyer's remorse over Joe Biden sets in for Leftists. https://t.co/XZnpBXE88K — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 22, 2021

Biden will be in power until aged 86 if he has a White House return.

Republican Nikki Haley, 51, who has just entered the race for 2024, called Wednesday for mental fitness tests for any and all elected official over 75.

That would also apply to Trump, 76, whom she is challenging with her candidacy.

In July last year efforts by the media to question Biden directly about his health were abruptly ended when officials cut a live stream camera feed, as Breitbart News reported.

Watch below as Joe Biden asks: “Where am I supposed to go?”

The White House

Staff cut short audio and video of the live-streamed event after reporters started shouting questions, asking him how he was feeling after getting infected with the coronavirus.

Even if Biden does choose to run again, he is facing pushback.

The majority of likely voters in the U.S. do not want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, a poll found on the eve of his State of the Union address.