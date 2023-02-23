CA Democrat: No State Business for Banks That Work with Gun Industry

California State Sen. Dave Min (D) is pushing legislation to block any bank working with the gun industry from doing business with the state of California.

Bloomberg.com reported Min’s bill, SB 637, is designed to “prohibit financial institutions that do business with gun manufacturers from doing business with the state of California.”

Min issued a press release in which he commented on the bill after pointing to the handgun attack at Michigan State University and two recent handgun attacks in California, saying, “There is no place in America that is safe from the epidemic of gun violence. And unfortunately, this epidemic is being bankrolled by financial institutions that have turned a blind eye towards the horrors that their investments in the gun industry have created.”

He added, “SB 637 will force Wall Street to make a choice between the blood money offered by the gun industry and doing business with the State of California, sending a clear message and more importantly a strong market signal that the State of California will not, either directly or indirectly, finance gun violence.”

