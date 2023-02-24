Follow the Money: Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Full Audit of Ukraine Aid

Where’s the money gone? That is the question Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sought answers for Thursday by announcing she plans to re-introduce a bill to force an audit of the tens of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars flowing to Ukraine as it fights off the Russian invasion.

“It’s going to force Congress to give the American people an audit,” Greene said in an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “And that is exactly what the American people need, an audit of Ukraine, because we have no idea where all this money’s going.”

Greene flagged plans to introduce a resolution of inquiry in the House as early as Friday, which is also the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as questions still swirl around Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime and its ability to keep a check on corrupt officials.

A resolution of inquiry is a method for the House to request information from the executive branch, the Hill notes.

Green introduced the same resolution in the last Congress and secured complete Republican support. However, the GOP did not have a majority in the House at the time, as Breitbart News reported.

This time she knows there will be a different outcome.

“I’m introducing this resolution, and I’m looking forward to seeing my Republican colleagues support it,” Greene said.

Green spoke just hours before Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), affirmed Ukraine is not misusing the tens of billions of dollars in direct U.S. financial assistance, as Breitbart News reported.

The former Obama administration official said Ukraine has made progress in working to root out systemic corruption while officials are continually checking to ensure U.S. aid is used properly.

A video clip from April 2022 of President Joe Biden requesting American taxpayer money to pay Ukrainian pensions has resurfaced, prompting anger as America debates reform of social security, which is projected to be depleted by the mid-2030s. pic.twitter.com/8dOUxCf8nd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 21, 2023

“Up until this point, we don’t have any evidence that U.S. assistance is being misused or misspent but, again, the key is not resting on anybody’s goodwill or virtue,” Power said.

The White House revealed Friday it would give another $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine as its war with Russia officially hits the one-year mark, bringing the total amount of American military assistance to over $30 billion in one year alone.