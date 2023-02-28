Former President Donald J. Trump enjoys a double-digit lead in Arizona over a crowded Republican primary field, according to a hypothetical poll.

Th OH Predictive Insights poll published Tuesday shows Trump with 42 percent of support among registered Republicans, placing him 16 percentage points ahead of his nearest competitor, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), at 26 percent. Former Vice President Mike Pence comes in third at eight percent.

2024 Arizona Republican Primary: Trump 42%

DeSantis 26%

Pence 8%

Haley 5%

Cheney 5%

Cruz 3%

Pompeo 2%

Rubio 1%

Christie 1%

Noem 0%

Youngkin 0% .@OHPredictive, 650 RV, 1/31-2/9https://t.co/Mixx5zq1fV — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 28, 2023

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), who launched her campaign earlier this month, sits at five percent of support along with former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) follows at three percent, while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo draws two percent of support.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) are tied at one percent of support, and no other candidate eclipses one percent. Four percent of respondents say they would back another candidate, and another four say they would not support any of the options provided.

The poll also gauged how satisfied Republican voters would be with different candidates as the nominee. Trump and DeSantis garner the highest satisfaction rates at 58 percent and 60 percent, respectively. Cruz and Pence tie at 37 percent, followed by Haley at 31 percent and Rubio at 30 percent.

Of the respondents, 25 percent say they would be satisfied with Pompeo as the nominee. A mere 14 percent would be satisfied with Cheney, and 13 percent would be satisfied with Christie. Both drew the highest dissatisfaction rates, with the majority of Republican voters (53 percent) being unhappy in the scenario where Cheney is the nominee.

Last month, the polling outfit conducted a GOP primary poll in Utah, finding that Trump led the field with 42 percent of support, followed by DeSantis at 29 percent. Pence sat in third with 11 percent, and no other candidate received 10 percent of support.

The current poll coincides with a national Morning Consult poll released Tuesday, showing Trump with 48 percent, leading a crowded field with 11 candidates. DeSantis sits in second place at 30 percent.

NEW: Tracking the 2024 GOP Primary Donald Trump: 48%

Ron DeSantis: 30%

Mike Pence: 7%

Nikki Haley: 6%

Liz Cheney: 3%

Greg Abbott: 1%

Kristi Noem: 1%

Mike Pompeo: 1%

Tim Scott: 1%

Vivek Ramaswamy: 1%

Glenn Youngkin: 0%

Someone Else: 1%

*Feb. 23-25, 2023https://t.co/4CBfh5gVos pic.twitter.com/ystk9YMM3R — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 28, 2023

OH Predictive Insight’s Arizona poll sampled 350 registered Republican voters between January 31 and February 9. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.24 percentage points.