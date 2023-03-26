A New York man who pretends to be a baby girl is accused of repeatedly breaking into a day care center and stealing diapers and formula, WHAM reported Thursday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested 65-year-old Daniel Seeler on February 18 soon after he allegedly broke into Inspire! Learning and Childcare in Clarkson.

A Holley man allegedly entered a Clarkson daycare, played with diapers, drank formula, left behind money and a note that included sizes for pants, shoes, bras and dresses, and indicated he liked to play as a baby girl and call himself "Baby Danielle."https://t.co/pqkBYeZDsq — 13WHAM (@13WHAM) March 23, 2023

The director of the center told officials that the incidents began when an employee found $120 and a note, allegedly from Seeler, asking if the day care had any adult-sized diapers and if they would “play along” with him, according to the report. Day care staff found $200 and a similar note the following week. After the first incident, the director had a surveillance camera installed and notified law enforcement.

The surveillance system alerted staff on February 11 of suspicious activity at the center. The director said when she arrived, she found more money and another note, and someone had rifled through the diaper bin.

“The director said the note included sizes for pants, shoes, bras and dresses, with the man indicating he liked to play as a baby girl and called himself ‘Baby Danielle,'” according to the report.

The next Saturday, the surveillance system alerted staff again. The director called 911 and saw video allegedly showing Seeler “playing with diapers and piecing them together to make a bigger one,” the report states.

“She said the man went into the bathroom, pulled his pants down, put the diaper on and then put his pants over it before running out of the building,” according to the report. “She said she later found someone drank half of a bottle of formula, used a bib and stole three diapers.”

Seeler admitted to breaking into the day care and said he was working through addiction, according to police. He is facing charges of burglary and petit larceny and was released from jail on an appearance ticket.

“Tony D’Agostino, the daycare’s owner, said Seeler was not known to staff members. D’Agostino said the daycare is cooperating with the investigation and is focused on the children’s safety. He said the center has made changes to increase security, including door locks,” the report states.