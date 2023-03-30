Young anti-gun protesters blocked the path of a Tennessee legislator while in the state capitol and had to be moved by state troopers, footage captured by Breitbart News reveals.

Three young men stood with linked arms in front of a restroom that was being used by a Tennessee legislator, blocking his path as he tried to exit.

One protester blocking the legislator held a sign that read “When will our lives matter more than your ‘right?'” The protesters remained at the exit of the bathroom despite state troopers attempting to push through the line. The protester was then pulled into the bathroom by a state trooper as others continued to block the doorway.

Other troopers rushed to the scene to escort the legislator through the crowd and back to the chamber.

Today’s insurrection at the Tennessee Capitol is the most dangerous attack on our democracy since the Civil War. I’m shuddering right now as I type this. (That’s how this works, right?) pic.twitter.com/9xCGTqf5AC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 30, 2023

Footage captured by Breitbart News moments before show the legislature being escorted to the restroom by troopers, as the anti-gun protesters screamed at him.

He was not the only official who was met with the protesters’ screams as he was escorted by Tennessee State Troopers.

The anti-gun protesters filled the capitol just days after transgender shooter Audrey Hale targeted a Christian school, killing three young children and three adults. A manifesto has been found but has not been released to the public.

Protesters inside the capitol building held a moment of silence, but some disagreed on how many victims there were. While some held up six fingers to memorialize the six innocent people who were shot and killed by Hale, others held up seven fingers, counting the mass shooter among the victims. “Every death is a tragedy y’all. It’s seven lives,” one protester can be heard saying. Another added, “I’d say there were seven victims.”

Protesters also chanted “Our blood, your hands.” There were also calls for “assault rifles” to be banned.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com