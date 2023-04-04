Sen. Chris Murphy: Not Enough Votes to Ban ‘Assault Weapons’

An “assault weapons” ban lacks the votes to pass in the Senate, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) admitted during an appearance Sunday on CBS News’ Face the Nation.

Murphy said, “I want to ban ‘assault weapons.’ I think it’s just absolutely unconscionable that we allow these ‘weapons of war’ to be in commercial circulation. But there’s not the votes to do that.”

He continued, “But what are there the votes to do?”

Murphy then suggested universal background checks narrowly applied only to guns which Democrats categorize as “assault weapons.” He also pushed the idea of a training requirement that has to be met before someone is allowed to buy an AR-15.

.@ChrisMurphy says an assault weapons ban is not possible in Congress, but there might be support for requiring training before buying one. "We’d be a safer nation if we required just a little bit of training before you bought the most dangerous weapons commercially available.” pic.twitter.com/HEU2zOSLnu — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 2, 2023

On March 28, 2023, President Joe Biden admitted he cannot use executive action to secure any more gun control and he asked Americans to pressure their members of Congress into supporting an “assault weapons” ban.

The Hill quoted Biden saying, “The majority of the American people think having assault weapons is bizarre, it’s a crazy idea.”

On February 7, 2023, Breitbart News pointed to an ABC/Washington Post poll which showed that the majority of Americans oppose an “assault weapons” ban.

The poll was conducted with 1,003 adults January 27–February 1, 2023, and 51 percent of respondents opposed such a ban.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.