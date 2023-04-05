Chicago Trump Tower Locked Down over Rifle-Wielding Woman

Trump Tower in Chicago was placed on lockdown and saw a SWAT team respond after a woman wielding a rifle walked into the building on Wednesday morning.

Local police said the SWAT officers responded to the building around 11:25 a.m.

The SWAT team reported to an apartment on the 27th floor, where the armed woman allegedly went after claiming she was “tired of being abused by her husband,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The woman forced the SWAT team into a standoff that reportedly lasted three hours.

Officers also partially blocked off streets surrounding the Trump International Hotel and Tower. Authorities said the incident was “domestic-related,” and there was no threat to the public.

The incident occurred one day after former President Donald Trump was arraigned and pleaded not guilty on a 34-count indictment for falsifying business records.

The armed woman was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for evaluation, according to the Sun-Times. There were no injuries reported.

