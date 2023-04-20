White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday deflected allegations that the Biden administration interfered in an ongoing probe into Hunter Biden’s potential tax violations.

“The president has always been clear during the campaign, during his presidency that the Department of Justice should have independence; they should not be politicized,” Jean-Pierre said during a White House press briefing. “And they should be able to do their job independently, essentially.”

“The president respects the rule of law and the independence of the Department of Justice,” she added.

Hunter is under investigation by the DOJ for tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws. For months, Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss has been weighing if there is sufficient evidence for the grand jury to indict him. But no charges have been forthcoming.

On Wednesday, an IRS whistleblower alleged two Biden administration political appointees within the Justice Department are working to block charges against Hunter for tax violations against recommendations.

Moreover, Weiss allegedly asked to be named as special counsel in the probe to provide a degree of separation between the probe and Joe Biden. That request was apparently turned down.

In March, Garland insisted Weiss has the authority to bring charges against Hunter. However, Garland additionally noted he would personally have to authorize any potential charges.

“The criminal probe of Hunter Biden directly affects Garland’s boss. This is a coverup,” Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project and former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, told Breitbart News.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Breitbart News that both Joe Biden and Garland are culpable for the alleged abuse.

“Under President Biden and Attorney General Garland, America is not equally applying justice and the rule of law. They are both equally culpable and responsible for abuse alleged by the IRS whistleblower,” he said.

House Republicans have vowed to investigate the claims. “This is absolutely something that Chairman Jordan will look at,” a House Judiciary Committee spokesperson told Breitbart News.

Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) told Breitbart News he has been wondering why the DOJ has not charged Hunter in the tax probe. The grand jury appears to have convened as far back as May 2019, a confidential subpoena served to JPMorgan Chase bank reveals.

“We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been. Now it appears the Biden Administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing any consequences,” Comer said. “The House Oversight Committee will work to hold accountable anyone in the Biden Administration who may be covering up this criminal activity.”

