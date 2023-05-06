Poll: Majority of Republicans Say Trump the ‘Strongest Candidate’ for 2024

Most Republicans agree that former President Donald Trump stands as the “strongest candidate” for 2024, a recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think that Donald Trump is the strongest candidate that Republicans could nominate for president in 2024?”

Overall, 54 percent of Republicans said “yes,” Trump is the strongest candidate. Even more Trump 2020 voters, 57 percent, also agreed that Trump is the strongest candidate for 2024.

Further, 54 percent of conservative voters view Trump as the “strongest candidate” as well.

The survey also found 59 percent of Republicans expressing a desire to see Trump run in 2024, and 60 percent of Trump 2024 voters feel the same way.

In survey after survey, Trump stands as the dominant candidate, leading by double digits. Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average showed him leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 29.2 percent.

However, this survey asked respondents to pick between the top two candidates — Trump or potential candidate DeSantis. In a head-to-head among Republican respondents, Trump leads DeSantis with a majority of support — 54 percent to 30 percent. Conservatives also prefer Trump over DeSantis by 52 percent to 30 percent.

Trump also holds the edge among independents, as 32 percent said they prefer the former president, compared to 17 percent who chose DeSantis. Seventeen percent said “someone else,” and another 35 percent said they are unsure.

The survey was taken April 29 to May 2, 2023, among 1,500 United States citizens.

Meanwhile, endorsements are piling up for Trump among notable United States lawmakers, as even many members of the Florida delegation are backing the former president over DeSantis.

“There is only one leader at this time in our nation’s history who can seize this moment and deliver what we need — to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again,” Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) announced last month.

“That is why I’m honored to endorse President Donald Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me,” he added, as others, including Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL), have followed suit.

Others notable lawmakers, including House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), have openly endorsed Trump as well.