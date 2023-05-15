Exclusive — Rep. Tenney: Booting Homeless Vets to Accommodate Undocumented Migrants a ‘New, Shameful Low for Our Nation’

Migrant people cross through the banks of the Rio Grande to be processed by the Border Patrol El Paso Sector, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on May 10, 2023. A surge of migrants is expected at the US-Mexico border cities as President Biden administration is officially ending its …
HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua Klein

Refusing housing to homeless veterans while clearing space to accommodate undocumented migrants is a “new and shameful low for our nation,” according to Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, who urged President Joe Biden to “reevaluate” his priorities.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Monday, Tenney addressed the recent treatment of homeless veterans who have been displaced to alleviate New York City’s migrant crisis.

tenney new york

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) is interviewed by CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images in her Longworth Building office on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

While accusing the Biden administration and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) of continuing to “prioritize illegal immigrants over hardworking taxpayers,” Tennet called the “refusal of housing to homeless veterans while making room for undocumented migrants” a “new and shameful low for our nation.”

Tenney called for more support for the country’s “brave” veterans.

“America’s veterans have bravely served our country, and ensuring they have access to housing must be a priority, which is why I have led bipartisan legislation in Congress to expand access to housing services for homeless veterans,” she said. 

The New York congresswoman also called on President Biden and Gov. Hochul to “seriously reevaluate their priorities and remember who they were elected to serve: tax-paying American citizens.”

She concluded by deeming the treatment of “our nation’s heroes” in such a manner “absolutely unacceptable,” as she vowed to “continue to do everything I can to right this egregious wrong.”

Last week, Upstate New York hotels began kicking homeless veterans from their properties to make room for migrants being bused to the region from New York City. 

The homeless veterans, many Vietnam-era, were receiving temporary shelter in the hotels through the efforts of a nonprofit agency.

Orange County has become the target of a migrant busing campaign by New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who is moving migrants out of his sanctuary city to the area to relieve migrant overcrowding in his city.

According to one report, Adams is currently considering turning the iconic Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, which closed in 2020 as a result of economic lockdowns, into a migrant shelter.

The cost to New Yorkers, some of the most tax-burdened Americans, would be $225 million over the course of three years.

In total, New Yorkers are expected to spend $4 billion by next year, with much of that cost being spent on border crossers and illegal aliens.

Tenney’s comments come as the Biden administration continues to face criticism over its open border policies, with the surge of migrant crossings only expected to increase following the termination of the Title 42 migrant removal protocol.

Without the policy in effect, Biden officials have admitted that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues facing record-high levels of illegal immigration, with over 844,000 migrants either apprehended after crossing the southwest border or classified as “got-aways” during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Within just two years under the Biden administration, Border Patrol agents have apprehended a record-setting 4.2 million migrants.

