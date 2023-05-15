Refusing housing to homeless veterans while clearing space to accommodate undocumented migrants is a “new and shameful low for our nation,” according to Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, who urged President Joe Biden to “reevaluate” his priorities.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Monday, Tenney addressed the recent treatment of homeless veterans who have been displaced to alleviate New York City’s migrant crisis.

While accusing the Biden administration and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) of continuing to “prioritize illegal immigrants over hardworking taxpayers,” Tennet called the “refusal of housing to homeless veterans while making room for undocumented migrants” a “new and shameful low for our nation.”

Tenney called for more support for the country’s “brave” veterans.

“America’s veterans have bravely served our country, and ensuring they have access to housing must be a priority, which is why I have led bipartisan legislation in Congress to expand access to housing services for homeless veterans,” she said.

The New York congresswoman also called on President Biden and Gov. Hochul to “seriously reevaluate their priorities and remember who they were elected to serve: tax-paying American citizens.”

She concluded by deeming the treatment of “our nation’s heroes” in such a manner “absolutely unacceptable,” as she vowed to “continue to do everything I can to right this egregious wrong.”

Last week, Upstate New York hotels began kicking homeless veterans from their properties to make room for migrants being bused to the region from New York City.

20 homeless veterans booted from NY hotel to make room for bussed-in migrants. pic.twitter.com/l9miXfUHo2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 15, 2023

The homeless veterans, many Vietnam-era, were receiving temporary shelter in the hotels through the efforts of a nonprofit agency.

Orange County has become the target of a migrant busing campaign by New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), who is moving migrants out of his sanctuary city to the area to relieve migrant overcrowding in his city.

According to one report, Adams is currently considering turning the iconic Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, which closed in 2020 as a result of economic lockdowns, into a migrant shelter.

The cost to New Yorkers, some of the most tax-burdened Americans, would be $225 million over the course of three years.

In total, New Yorkers are expected to spend $4 billion by next year, with much of that cost being spent on border crossers and illegal aliens.

Tenney’s comments come as the Biden administration continues to face criticism over its open border policies, with the surge of migrant crossings only expected to increase following the termination of the Title 42 migrant removal protocol.

A caravan of as many as 15,000 migrants has begun marching from southern Mexico to the US border. Some are hoping for a swift entry to the US as Joe Biden seems keen to enroll these immigrants as voting Democrats. pic.twitter.com/YD52rJy6hx — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) May 8, 2023

Without the policy in effect, Biden officials have admitted that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues facing record-high levels of illegal immigration, with over 844,000 migrants either apprehended after crossing the southwest border or classified as “got-aways” during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Within just two years under the Biden administration, Border Patrol agents have apprehended a record-setting 4.2 million migrants.

