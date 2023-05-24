Ron DeSantis Makes It Official: ‘I’m Running for President’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) made it publicly official on Wednesday, announcing his candidacy for President of the United States in a Twitter post as technical difficulties plagued the original Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk, where he was poised to make the announcement first.

The scheduled discussion came hours after the governor filed papers with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and months after ongoing speculation on the governor’s 2024 intentions. On Wednesday, DeSantis formally put all speculation to rest in a Twitter post which presumably was to coincide with his verbal announcement during the Twitter Spaces conversation. However, the announcement was delayed, as the Twitter Spaces conversation experienced extreme technical difficulties, cutting in and out before going completely quiet, forcing them to start a new one.

“I will get the job done. These past few years have given me a new appreciation for the fragility of our freedoms. I never thought I would see things in America that we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic,” DeSantis said when the audio was finally restored.

“But our founding fathers were keenly aware of the fragility of freedom. … They knew each generation would have a responsibility to safeguard freedom, and it’s our responsibility to do so at this important juncture in our nation’s history,” he continued, asking Americans to invest in his campaign.

LISTEN: Technical Difficulties Plague DeSantis, Musk Twitter Spaces Campaign Launch

Twitter

This story is developing.