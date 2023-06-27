The judge overseeing Hunter Biden’s plea deal next month was a Trump appointee and donated to both Republicans and Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.

Hunter Biden, who is set to plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws, will appear in a Delaware federal court on July 26 before Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Noreika was a 2017 Trump administration nomination. Both Delaware Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) approved her nomination in August 2018.

Coons is a co-chair of President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign and a close Biden confidant; both hail from the same state.

According to FEC records, Noreika has made a number of donations to both political parties over the years amounting to $15,500. The judge donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign. The New York Post reported:

Between 2005 and 2014, Noreika donated $15,500 to candidates across the political spectrum, per Federal Election Commission records. Those donations include $5,200 to Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-Ark.) 2014 Senate campaign, $5,000 to Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, $2,300 to John McCain’s presidential run in 2008, and $1,000 to former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) in 2006. On the Democratic side, Noreika donated $1,000 to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and $1,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in 2009, according to the FEC.