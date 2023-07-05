Hunter Biden Hires Data Forensics Adviser After Whistleblower Revelations

Hunter Biden announced the addition of a data forensics adviser, who is also a former January 6 committee adviser, to his defense team on Wednesday after House Republican investigators revealed IRS and FBI whistleblower allegations that further expose the Biden family.

Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), who also advised the partisan January 6 Committee House on technical matters, will work with Hunter Biden’s legal team on reducing technical digital exposure facing the Biden family.

Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s lead attorney, told CBS News that Riggleman consulted with his team in the past months but will now be a staple on the team.

“He is an invaluable resource and we have made tremendous strides in untangling the massive amount of corruption and disinformation involved in this story,” Morris said.

Riggleman also told the network that his “forensics, data, and telephony team are conducting data investigations and analysis for Hunter Biden’s legal team.”

RELATED VIDEO — “No!” Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Involvement with Hunter’s “Shake Down” Text:

C-SPAN

The GOP House investigation, which brought forward damning whistleblower allegations against the president’s son to the public’s attention, apparently caused Hunter Biden to hire Riggleman. CBS News reported Riggleman provides “insights into House Republicans and their methods” on exposing the Biden family business.

Last week, Hunter Biden’s lawyers did not deny the content of WhatsApp texts given to House investigators from IRS whistleblowers. One text shows Hunter Biden demanded payment in 2017 from a CCP-linked businessman and CEFC business associate while “sitting” next to his dad.

A second text revealed Hunter Biden asking a second CEFC business associate, Gongwen “Kevin” Dong, for $10 million, noting the Biden family is best at “doing exactly what the chairman wants.”

RELATED VIDEO — IRS Whistleblower: My Contemporaneous Documentation Contradicts Garland, Weiss on Hunter Case:

Breitbart News reported the Biden family business received $5.1 million within ten days of Hunter Biden’s first message to a CCP-linked businessman who worked with Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC Energy.

House investigators also revealed an FBI informant claims to possess two pieces of evidence that show President Joe Biden received a $5 million bribe from Ukrainian associates of his son.

According to Rep. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the FBI informant document said the founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid Joe Biden, kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an “insurance policy.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.