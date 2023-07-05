Hunter Biden Hires Data Forensics Adviser After Whistleblower Revelations

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen, right, arrive for a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Biden and Modi …
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Hunter Biden announced the addition of a data forensics adviser, who is also a former January 6 committee adviser, to his defense team on Wednesday after House Republican investigators revealed IRS and FBI whistleblower allegations that further expose the Biden family.

Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), who also advised the partisan January 6 Committee House on technical matters, will work with Hunter Biden’s legal team on reducing technical digital exposure facing the Biden family.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s lead attorney, told CBS News that Riggleman consulted with his team in the past months but will now be a staple on the team.

“He is an invaluable resource and we have made tremendous strides in untangling the massive amount of corruption and disinformation involved in this story,” Morris said.

Author Kevin Morris, who is also Hunter Biden’s attorney, attends his “White Man’s Problem” book release party on June 3, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Riggleman also told the network that his “forensics, data, and telephony team are conducting data investigations and analysis for Hunter Biden’s legal team.”

RELATED VIDEO — “No!” Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Involvement with Hunter’s “Shake Down” Text:

C-SPAN

The GOP House investigation, which brought forward damning whistleblower allegations against the president’s son to the public’s attention, apparently caused Hunter Biden to hire Riggleman. CBS News reported Riggleman provides “insights into House Republicans and their methods” on exposing the Biden family business.

Last week, Hunter Biden’s lawyers did not deny the content of WhatsApp texts given to House investigators from IRS whistleblowers. One text shows Hunter Biden demanded payment in 2017 from a CCP-linked businessman and CEFC business associate while “sitting” next to his dad.

Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Denver Riggleman, reads from a statement during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Riggleman addressed the killing of bill that would bar political contributions from regulated monopolies. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia, on January 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A second text revealed Hunter Biden asking a second CEFC business associate, Gongwen “Kevin” Dong, for $10 million, noting the Biden family is best at “doing exactly what the chairman wants.”

RELATED VIDEO — IRS Whistleblower: My Contemporaneous Documentation Contradicts Garland, Weiss on Hunter Case:

Breitbart News reported the Biden family business received $5.1 million within ten days of Hunter Biden’s first message to a CCP-linked businessman who worked with Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC Energy.

House investigators also revealed an FBI informant claims to possess two pieces of evidence that show President Joe Biden received a $5 million bribe from Ukrainian associates of his son.

According to Rep. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the FBI informant document said the founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid Joe Biden, kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an “insurance policy.”

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2012/03/19: Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. On the evening of September 24, 2019, Democratic Speaker of the House from California, Nancy Pelosi announced that six committees of the House of Representatives would undertake a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The impeachment inquiry has been initiated following a whistleblower complaint over allegedly dealings of US President Donald J. Trump with Ukraine. The whistleblower report claimed that President Trump had "pressured" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 2019 phone call to launch investigations into the actions of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and involvement of his son Hunter Biden in the Burisma Holdings Company. In 2014 Hunter Biden , the son of then-US vice president Joe Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings, as Wikipedia webpage reported. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.