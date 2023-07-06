James Comer to Begin Deposing Biden Business Associates  

The House Oversight Committee is set to begin deposing Biden family business associates in the coming weeks and months, Chairman James Comer (R-KY) forecast.

Comer said Devon Archer, one of Hunter Biden’s top associates, will be the first member deposed to unravel the family’s international business schemes.

A source with knowledge of the committee’s schedule told Breitbart News on Thursday that Archer’s lawyers are in contact with the committee about scheduling the interview.

In mid-June, the committee subpoenaed Archer to appear before it on June 19. A source familiar with the situation told Breitbart New he negotiated a later deposition date.

“We are entering the deposition phase,” Comer told Fox News on Wednesday about the ongoing investigation.

Lawmakers conceivably have about 12 months left to investigate the family’s shady deals, as campaign season in the summer of 2024 will likely become the priority in Washington, DC.

“We will have Devon Archer, the first person who was involved in the Hunter Biden business dealings — he will be the first person we depose,” Comer said. “We have a list of who’s who that were involved in the Biden organization that we plan on deposing throughout the summer.”

Archer was Hunter Biden’s “best friend in business” and got in legal trouble in 2022 for defrauding a Native American tribal entity. The court ordered him to pay a $43,954,416.75 judgment to the victims.

Prior to his arrest, Archer served in 2014 with Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma, a Ukraine-based energy company, whose executive, Mykola Zlochevsky, allegedly bribed Hunter and Joe Biden with $5 million each.

Photographers infamously photographed Archer playing golf with Hunter and then-Vice President Joe Biden in Southhampton, New York.

The photo raised questions regarding the extent to which Biden was aware of his scandal-scarred son’s overseas business deals — something he claimed as a presidential candidate that he never discussed with his son.

Archer was by Hunter’s side for decades. They attended Yale together in the late 1990s. Archer went on to become the vice chairman of finance for John Kerry’s failed 2004 presidential campaign, where he connected with his college classmate Chris Heinz, Kerry’s stepson and another Biden family business partner.

Archer is not the only associate Comer subpoenaed. The committee has not publicly produced any results from those subpoenas. In May, Comer said the Biden family members will “more than likely” receive subpoenas. Those also appear outstanding.

