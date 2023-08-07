Fox News’s Brit Hume Calls Donald Trump a Failed President

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume called former President Donald Trump a failed president on Monday.

Hume issued his condemnatory statement in response to a video from conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who suggested that people oppose Trump due to his success as president.

“If Trump was such a failed president, why are they doing everything they possibly can to prevent a second term of Trump?” said Kirk.

“Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they don’t want a repeat of a failed presidency. Just guessing here,” responded Hume.

Oh, I don”t know. Maybe they don’t want a repeat of a failed presidency. Just guessing here. https://t.co/QM4Gj1rqg1 — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 7, 2023

Hume did not elaborate exactly what he meant by “failed presidency.” Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic? His handling of January 6? His post-presidency indictments? While the former president has certainly garnered more than a fair share of critics from the conservative side over the years, only the most strident Never Trumpers referred to his presidency as “failed,” considering his foreign policy and Supreme Court appointments, which led to the overthrow of Roe v. Wade and racial preferences in college admissions.

Either way, Hume did not elaborate, and his comment engendered significant backlash.

“Cheap gas, more and better jobs, no new wars, stable inflation, growing investment accounts, less red tape… Yeah, such a failure,” said one user. “All you’ve done is reveal your disconnect with average people, and highlight how Trump was only bad for DC insiders like yourself, Brit.”

Another user chimed in:

Used to respect Brit Hume. But the magnitude of delusion & denial here is staggering. America was far better off, by every useful metric, when Trump was President. All while Democrats, RINOs, DOJ, FBI, CIA & the Deep State criminally undermined him, every step of the way.

Hume’s comment comes after the former president told Breitbart News that he would probably not be debating on Fox News.

“I don’t know that I should be doing it, to be up against a hostile network with hostile people that are polling at zero. I mean, they don’t have any votes. One of them had actually a zero with an arrow pointing left. I’m trying to figure out what that means. It probably means they have too many votes, you know, like the election. But they’re at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, maybe—and I’m in the 60s. I see a poll the other day…I’m at 78, and you have people at zero,” Trump said.

WATCH: Exclusive — Trump: “Sort of Foolish” to Do 1st GOP Debate with Lead Since Fox News “Hostile Network”

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.