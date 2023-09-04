Biden Laments ‘I Can’t Go Home Home’ While Enjoying Rehoboth Beach

President Joe Biden is a man of many houses but just one home, it seems. He made that clear Sunday when he told the press in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, he was not on vacation even as he enjoyed a sun, surf, and sand escape.

The admission came after he went to Mass locally at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church.

“I have no home to go to,” lamented Biden, who lives at the White House weekdays and spends most weekends escaping to the delights of Delaware, where he has not one but two residences.

Joe Biden hit the sands of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday to begin an extended break from the travails of high office alongside the first lady. https://t.co/t1QMKvvK0K — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 31, 2023

AP reports he went on to say the U.S. Secret Service has been doing work on his longtime primary residence in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it more secure “in a good way” which therefore ruled it out as a place of respite.

It has been at least a few months since he last spent a night there.

“So I have no place to go when I come to Delaware, except here, right now,” he said, speaking of his other home, in Rehoboth Beach. “I’m only here for one day.”

Asked Sunday if he was saying he’s homeless, Biden ruled that out.

“No, I’m not homeless,” he said. “I just have one home. I have a beautiful home. I’m down here for the day because I can’t go home home.”

Biden might be restricted as to where he calls home, but that hasn’t stemmed his peripatetic ways, as Breitbart News reported.

The president has spent 40 percent of his time since the election on personal trips away from the White House, according to data calculated by the Republican National Committee.

Biden is spending nearly half a million dollars in American taxpayer money to build a security fence around his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. https://t.co/7cix1cOvPD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 19, 2022

The revelation Biden has spent 382 of his 957 days in the presidency away from the Oval Office was corroborated by the New York Post, using White House reports of Biden’s movements.

Biden’s days away from the White House beat out previous idler President George H.W. Bush, who spent 36 percent of his time in office away for personal time, while former President Donald Trump, had spent 26 percent of his presidency away from the Oval Office.