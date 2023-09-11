Exclusive – Whip Tom Emmer: Migrant Crises Turning Every Town into a Border Town

House Republican Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that New York Democrats are acknowledging that President Joe Biden’s policies have turned every community into a border community.

“New York Democrats are finally acknowledging what Republicans have been saying for years: Biden’s border crisis has turned every community into a border community,” Emmer told Breitbart News.

Emmer spoke to Breitbart News as New York Democrats have raised alarm bells as the migrant crisis in New York has become out of control.

Multiple reports found that local Democrat Party leaders have “feuded” with each other over how to best handle the migrant crisis taking over the Empire State.

“New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly feuded this week, with Adams demanding other parts of the state receive more migrants. Hochul has blamed Biden, and Adams has called for a federal emergency declaration,” Axios reported.

WATCH — NYC Mayor Eric Adams: Migrant Crisis Will Destroy New York City:

Progressive lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also recently blamed the migrant crisis on Biden, saying it is “dictated by politics.”

Emmer then said that Republicans provided a clear roadmap to tackle the border crisis through the House-passed Secure the Border Act, or H.R. 2.

“House Republicans provided a commonsense solution by passing H.R. 2, the strongest border security bill in decades. If the Biden White House and Schumer Senate really cared about addressing this crisis once and for all, they would get their heads out of the sand and follow suit,” he added.

Breitbart News has extensively reported on America’s porous border.

Over the Labor Day weekend, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended four large migrant groups, totaling more than 500 migrants.

In what has been described as a daily event, more than 300 mostly West African migrants walked through drainage gates in the border wall several miles west of Lukeville, Arizona. Breitbart News’s Border team had an exclusive video of the situation:

Randy Clark / Breitbart

In another situation, horseback border agents chased down a human smuggler:

Texas Department of Public Safety

Meanwhile, Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak reported from Jerusalem, Israel, how Israel’s security barrier has kept it safe.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.