Kevin McCarthy to Push Biden Impeachment Inquiry as ‘Logical Next Step’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will inform House Republicans on Thursday an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is the “logical next step” in the investigation of the Biden family.

The meeting will happen during an 8 AM closed-door leadership session so lawmakers can receive an update on the probe by House Oversight Committee Chair Jamie Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH), according to Punchbowl News:

McCarthy plans to say that the two chairs have uncovered enough information that necessitates the House formalizing the impeachment inquiry in order to obtain the Bidens’ bank records and other documents. It remains to be seen whether there are 218 House Republicans who’d vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry. Several moderate Republicans — including Reps. Ken Buck (Colo.) and Don Bacon (Neb.) — have been skeptical of the need for an impeachment inquiry. So McCarthy will have to really work this vote if that’s the direction he wants to go.

“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden — if there’s evidence linking President Biden — to a high crime or misdemeanor. That doesn’t exist right now,” Buck told MSNBC on Sunday.

“As of now I don’t support [an impeachment inquiry],” Bacon told Politico Tuesday. “I think an inquiry should be based on evidence of a crime that points directly to President Biden, or if the President doesn’t cooperate by not providing documents…”

Most GOP members appear to support an impeachment inquiry, which McCarthy can launch without a floor vote.

“That’s what the inquiry is for, to get more evidence,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told CNN on Monday. “Any piece of evidence, right or wrong, I want the American people to see all of it, whether it backs us up or not.”

Sixty-one percent of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine, according to a recent CNN survey. Only 38 percent say Joe Biden was not involved, and just one percent say he was involved and did nothing wrong.

