Biden Agencies Allowed Brazilian Child Rapist to Visit U.S. on Tourist Visa

President Joe Biden’s State Department gave a tourist visa to a Brazilian national convicted of raping a child, federal officials detailed.

On Tuesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Boston, Massachusetts, arrested the 62-year-old Brazilian national who is wanted in his native country for raping a child.

According to ICE, the Brazilian national fled the city of Florianopolis in Santa Catarina, Brazil, after he was convicted of raping a child earlier this year. Sometime after his conviction but before his sentencing, the State Department awarded him a B-2 tourist visa which he used to enter the United States via New York in April of this year.

The following month, in May, Brazilian law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in court to serve his 12-year sentence for child rape.

Following the warrant, ICE agents located the Brazilian national in the Boston area and served him with a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge. He remains in ICE custody pending his deportation to Brazil.

“There is no more repulsive and disturbing crime than the sexual assault of a child,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement:

We are proud to have apprehended this convicted rapist and will seek to remove him from the United States so that he cannot prey on the members of our community. Convicted foreign fugitives are not welcome here. ERO Boston will not relent in our efforts to locate, apprehend and remove them from our country.

The case is only the latest showing deep cracks in the nation’s issuance of visas to foreign nationals without proper vetting beforehand.

In July, for example, Biden’s State Department was revealed to have given a B-2 tourist visa to a Brazilian fugitive convicted of murder years prior. The convicted murderer flew into Fort Lauderdale, Florida, legally, and eventually overstayed his visa.

ICE agents were only alerted to the convicted murderer’s whereabouts in the United States thanks to an attaché with Brazilian authorities who suspected he had fled to the Boston area. He has since been deported back to Brazil.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.