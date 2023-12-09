Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest Level Since He Took Office

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level since taking office, the latest TIPP poll found.

Biden’s approval now sits at 33 percent, reflecting a six-point drop from November 3 in this survey. That is a new low for the 81-year-old since he took office. His disapproval now sits at 55 percent, reflecting a three-point increase over the same time frame.

Further, 19 percent of Democrats disapprove of Biden, as do 86 percent of Republicans. Most independents disapprove of Biden as well — 64 percent. Just 21 percent approve.

Notably, 25 percent of liberals and 56 percent of moderates also disapprove of Biden.

This portion of the survey was taken November 29 to December 1 among 1,464 adults. It has a +/- 2.6 percent margin of error.

TIPP Poll: Biden's approval rating has fallen to the lowest level since he took office. Approve: 33% [-6]

Disapprove: 55% [+3] Independents

Approve: 21% [-3]

Disapprove: 64% [+4] [Change vs November 3] TIPP (A-) | n=1,464 | 11/29-12/01https://t.co/ExE2ikebhI pic.twitter.com/3427SuC587 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) December 3, 2023

Biden also sees dismal ratings on the economy, as 55 percent, overall, view the economy as poor or failing. Most independents, 63 percent, feel the same way. Another 56 percent overall view Biden’s handling of immigration and border security as poor or failing, and 54 percent are unhappy with his handling of crime. That includes a majority of independents as well.

RELATED — Tuberville: Biden’s Border Policy Could Cause ‘9/11 Attack Every Few Weeks’

Biden’s abysmal approval ratings have been a long time coming. A Gallup poll released in October, for instance, found Biden’s approval sinking 11 percent among Democrats in the span of a month. The following month, in November, Biden’s support among independents fell to a record low of 27 percent, down from 35 percent in October.

Similarly, a November NBC News poll showed Biden’s approval tanking to the lowest level of his presidency in that survey as well, tumbling to 40 percent.

WATCH: Biden Blasts Republican “Extreme Partisan Border Policies,” Then Admits Border Is “Broken”

The White House / YouTube

Further, a CNN poll found 67 percent of Americans disapproving of Biden’s economy, which is a top issue for voters as the 2024 election draws closer.

“Biden’s approval rating on the economy in November is the second lowest of his presidency,” Breitbart News reported.