Joe Biden Enlists Election Denier Hillary Clinton in 2024 Campaign

President Joe Biden over the weekend enlisted election denier Hillary Clinton in his reelection campaign to build infrastructure, raise money, and mobilize voters.

Biden’s eagerness to enlist Clinton signals his desperation to combat his historically low approval ratings.

Hillary Clinton, who is a twice-failed presidential candidate, is a longtime election denier:

2016: Claimed the Supreme Court “took away a presidency” in Bush v. Gore.

2017: Alleged she would not "rule out" questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

2020: Claimed the 2016 presidential election was not conducted legitimately, saying, "We still don't really know what happened."

2020: Claimed Stacey Abrams "would have won" Georgia's gubernatorial race "if she had a fair election" and that Stacey Abrams "should be governor" but was "deprived of the votes [she] otherwise would have gotten."

“People close to Hillary Clinton anticipate she’ll be a tireless campaigner for the Biden campaign, rallying Democratic voters by laying out the stakes and explaining why a Trump victory could subvert America’s democratic norms,” NBC News reported.

“She is also well positioned to caution voters that if they support a third-party candidate, they may cut into Biden’s margin and flip the election to Trump, Democratic strategists said,” the report continued. “Clinton’s role is only expected to grow in the new year, but for now, she is filling a space that at a later point in the campaign season former President Barack Obama will join.”

FiveThirtyEight polling shows Biden is the least popular president in modern U.S. history with a -18 approval rating. In turn, many Democrats asked Biden not to run for reelection.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden told donors last week, adding that Democrats “cannot let [Trump] win.”

“Would you be running if Trump wasn’t running?” a reporter asked Biden after the event.

“I expect so,” Biden replied. “But he is running, and — I just — I have to run.”