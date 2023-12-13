Hunter Biden: Father ‘Not Financially’ Involved in Foreign Business Deals

President Joe Biden is “not financially” involved in the multitude of the Biden family’s business deals, Hunter Biden told reporters on Wednesday behind the Capitol Building, refusing to sit for a subpoenaed interview with impeachment inquiry investigators at 9:30 a.m.

The claim Joe Biden was “not financially” involved contradicts House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) list of evidence that argues the president was financially involved in the family business:

Joe Biden received “direct monthly payments” from Hunter Biden’s “Owasco PC” business account, which received “payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies.” An FBI FD-1023 form alleges Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe while vice president.

Johnson also listed instances of Joe Biden’s involvement in the business outside of financial affiliation:

Joe Biden spoke with Hunter Biden’s business associates at least 22 times. Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the business. Investigators flagged the Justice Department’s “deviations” in the five-year investigation into Hunter Biden.

This is one HELL of a new qualifier from Hunter Biden. Hunter now says, “My father was not financially involved in my business” FLASHBACK: Joe Biden used to say he has never talked about business with his family. This is a major shift from the Bidens. pic.twitter.com/4oiALdD4Yg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2023

“My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not my investments at home or abroad, and certainly not as an artist,” Hunter Biden claimed.

“I’m here today to answer at a public hearing any legitimate questions Chairman Comer and the House Oversight Committee may have for me,” he said. “I’m here today to make sure that the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family did not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, and lies.”

Upon refusing to sit for a closed-door interview, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) said they would hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress. The punishment is up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment if prosecuted and convicted for contempt of Congress.

“We’re disappointed that [Hunter Biden] didn’t show up,” Jordan told reporters after Hunter spoke. “We’ll also…look at contempt proceedings as we move forward!” When asked why the House GOP will not only hold a public hearing with Hunter Biden, Jordan said, “Because there’s a way you do investigations and a way you don’t.”

We are here in the Capitol ready to uncover the truth for the American people. Hunter Biden is defying a Congressional subpoena by refusing to show up today to face questions from @GOPOversight on his family's shady foreign business dealings. The Bidens are not above the law. pic.twitter.com/zoYueOf5FS — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) December 13, 2023

House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of the president’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.