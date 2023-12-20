Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) is criticizing Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for rail bridge closures in Texas in response to the border invasion.

The Congressman from Texas sent a letter to Mayorkas blasting him for closures by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the international railway crossings at Eagle Pass and El Paso, accusing the Biden Administration of failing to understand how the border operates.

Nehls says illegal aliens are not using the rail crossings in any significant numbers to enter the United States, and that while they often hitch rides to traverse the landscape in Mexico, they depart from the trains prior to entering the United States on foot.

“The Biden Administration’s sheer neglect to secure our nation’s borders has resulted in not only a national security crisis, but a humanitarian crisis,” Nehls told Breitbart News. “Once again, rail traffic between the United States and Mexico has been disrupted, resulting in the strain of our nation’s supply chains, which will cause a ripple effect throughout our economy during the holiday season.

“This is all because President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas have failed to secure our homeland. The consequences of the Biden Administration’s actions, or lack thereof, will be felt around the country.”

Union Pacific and BNSF have been forced to halt their operations in Eagle Pass and El Paso, the second time in four months that the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (USCBP) has suspended rail operations at critical U.S.-Mexico international railway crossings. Nehls says these closures prevent legitimate trade, will supercharge inflation, and will cripple our nation’s agricultural producers.

On October 5, Nehls sent a letter to Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller warning that unless immediate steps are taken to address this humanitarian crisis, it remains “very possible that CBP, or other relevant decision makers, will again close Eagle Pass rail gateway to freight traffic.”

His warning appears to have fallen on deaf ears inside the Biden Administration.

The border crisis has reached historic proportions under Biden and Mayorkas. Border Patrol agents assigned to the southwest U.S. border with Mexico apprehended approximately 121,000 migrants during the first 15 days of December, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Another 11,000 migrants are listed as “got-aways.”

Nehls is Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials and has also been a leader in Congress calling for tougher border security. Prior to serving in Congress, Chairman Nehls served in law enforcement for nearly 30 years and was the Sheriff of Fort Bend County, Texas.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.