House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer on Monday released a resolution and a report recommending the House find Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena to appear for a deposition.

If the resolution is approved, it would immediately refer Hunter Biden to the Justice Department for prosecution:

Hunter Biden faces punishment of up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment if prosecuted and convicted for contempt of Congress.

The Oversight Committee will consider a resolution Wednesday at 10 a.m. Eastern.

“Mr. Biden’s flagrant defiance of the Committees’ deposition subpoenas — while choosing to appear nearby on the Capitol grounds to read a prepared statement on the same matters — is contemptuous, and he must be held accountable for his unlawful actions,” the report states.

WATCH — White House on if Joe Agreed with Hunter Defying Subpoena: Hunter Can Make His Own Choices:

The report also highlights the impeachment inquiry’s belief that President Joe Biden “knew of, and participated in and profited from” his son’s business dealings:

The Oversight and Accountability Committee, with the other investigating committees, has accumulated significant evidence suggesting that President Biden knew of, participated in, and profited from foreign business interests engaged in by his son, about which the Committees intended to question Mr. Biden during his deposition. Mr. Biden’s decision to defy the Committees’ subpoenas and deliver prepared remarks prevents the Committee from carrying out its Constitutional oversight function and its impeachment inquiry. Mr. Biden’s refusal to comply with the Committees’ subpoenas is a criminal act. It constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution as prescribed by law.

A majority of Democrat voters say Hunter Biden should comply with the House impeachment inquiry’s lawful subpoena, appearing for both a closed-door deposition and a public testimony. If he does not, he should be prosecuted, a Harvard Caps/Harris poll revealed:

All partisans said Hunter Biden should comply with a closed-door deposition.

Majority say Joe Biden’s DOJ should prosecute Hunter Biden for not appearing.

In addition, polling shows voters believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals:

Yahoo/YouGov: Majority of voters say Joe Biden committed a crime with Hunter Biden.

TIPP: Majority say Joe Biden violated FARA by assisting Hunter Biden in Ukraine Deal

WATCH — Karine Jean-Pierre Dodges Question About Whether or Not President Lied About Hunter Biden:

The White House / YouTube

House investigators announced they would probe the Biden family in November 2022. They later revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.